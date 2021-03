Manson produced an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

Manson had the primary helper on Derek Grant's tally in the first period. The 29-year-old Manson has been sidelined for most of the season by an oblique injury and a lower-body injury. The helper was his first point in eight appearances, to go with 13 hits, 10 blocked shots and eight shots on net.