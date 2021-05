Manson put up an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.

Manson earned the secondary helper on Rickard Rakell's first-period tally. The 29-year-old Manson put up seven points, 61 hits, 31 blocked shots and 30 PIM in an injury-ravaged 2020-21 campaign. He's now three years removed from a 37-point season in 2017-18, although part of Manson's scoring struggles can be attributed to the Ducks' decline and rebuild over recent years.