Ducks' Josh Manson: No clear timeline for return
Manson (upper body) is no longer showing up on injured reserve, according to the NHL's official media site. Still, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports the defenseman is unsure about his return date.
Manson has missed the past four games, but while he's reportedly progressing well, the man himself wouldn't say for sure that he'd be ready to play Friday or even sometime next week. For fantasy purposes, he's considered "out" until further notice.
