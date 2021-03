Manson (lower body) won't play Wednesday against the Kings, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Manson suffered a lower-body injury during Monday's loss to the Kings and will miss at least one additional contest as a result. Another update on the 29-year-old American should be released whenever he's deemed fit to play, but most fantasy managers won't need to keep tabs on Manson, as he's only totaled nine points in 56 contests over the last two seasons.