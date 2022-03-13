Manson (finger) logged an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in 20:01 of ice time in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Devils.

Manson missed 13 games with the injury, but he was able to make an impact in his return. The 30-year-old defenseman has been a limited contributor on offense this season with eight points through 44 outings. He's added 114 hits, 58 shots on net, 49 PIM and 44 blocked shots -- the Illinois native doesn't shy away from physical play, though his fantasy value isn't likely to be very high given his low-scoring style.