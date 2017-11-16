Ducks' Josh Manson: Notches goal, assist
Manson lit the lamp and added an assist in a 4-2 win over the Bruins on Wednesday.
This is Manson's first goal of the season, but he has eight assists to go with that. The 25-year-old's minutes are way up, perhaps in part due to injury, and it's paying off for him, and fantasy owners, thus far.
