Manson lit the lamp and added an assist in a 4-2 win over the Bruins on Wednesday.

This is Manson's first goal of the season, but he has eight assists to go with that. The 25-year-old's minutes are way up, perhaps in part due to injury, and it's paying off for him, and fantasy owners, thus far.

