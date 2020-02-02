Manson posted an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Manson snapped a four-game drought with the helper. The 28-year-old has just six points to go with 76 hits, 39 blocked shots and 25 PIM through 33 games. He's on pace for a career-worst year offensively, and the Ducks' anemic team offense isn't likely to help Manson improve his performance.