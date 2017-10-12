Manson picked up two assists and was a plus-3 in a 3-2 win against the Islanders on Wednesday.

It's nice that Manson had a multi-point game here, but offense has never been his forte. He's never had more than 17 points in a season. Manson also has put exactly 88 shots on net in each of his last two years. This game isn't likely to be a sign of anything going forward.