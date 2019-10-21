Ducks' Josh Manson: Offers assist in loss
Manson recorded an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Flames.
Manson now has three points, a plus-5 rating and seven PIM in his last three contests. That's all his offense this season, and he's added 25 hits and 10 shots on goal in nine appearances. The 28-year-old defenseman skates on the top pairing, but he's typically a bit more defensively oriented.
