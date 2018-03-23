Manson (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Friday's game against the Jets.

Manson skated Friday, so he's definitely making progress in his recovery, but he'll likely need to log a full practice with his teammates before returning to the lineup. Korbinian Holzer will continue to occupy a bottom-pairing role until Manson is given the green light to return.

