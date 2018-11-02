Ducks' Josh Manson: Out again Thursday
Manson (upper body) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers.
Manson will miss a second consecutive game, and the Ducks have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for his return to action. Another update on the 27-year-old blueliner's status should surface ahead of Sunday's matchup with Columbus.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.