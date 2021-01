Manson has been placed on injured reserve and will be sidelined for approximately six weeks with an oblique injury he suffered during Monday's win over Minnesota.

With Manson set to be sidelined long term, Jani Hakanpaa will likely be locked into a top-four role until at least March. Manson's absence will test Anaheim's depth at defense, but it won't impact many fantasy managers, as he's only picked up nine points in 53 games over the past two campaigns.