Ducks' Josh Manson: Out Sunday
Manson (upper body) will not suit up for Sunday's tilt against Columbus.
Manson has now missed three straight games with his injury and still doesn't have a concrete timetable to return. The 27-year-old has one goals and three points in 12 games on the year. His next chance to crack the lineup will be Tuesday in Los Angeles.
