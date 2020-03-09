Ducks' Josh Manson: Physical presence in return
Manson (upper body) posted five hits, two blocked shots, two shots on net and two PIM in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Wild.
Manson skated 21:55 in his return from a two-game absence with the injury. The 28-year-old defenseman has eight points, 110 hits, 59 blocks and 37 PIM in 48 contests this year. Expect Manson to see big minutes with the Ducks still missing three of their top four blueliners.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.