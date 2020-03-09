Manson (upper body) posted five hits, two blocked shots, two shots on net and two PIM in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Wild.

Manson skated 21:55 in his return from a two-game absence with the injury. The 28-year-old defenseman has eight points, 110 hits, 59 blocks and 37 PIM in 48 contests this year. Expect Manson to see big minutes with the Ducks still missing three of their top four blueliners.