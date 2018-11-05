Manson (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.

Manson (upper body) has sat out Anaheim's last three games and now, because of the IR designation, stands to miss at least the next three contests, and possibly more. The blueliner last played Oct. 28, a game that saw him record an assist, only his third point in 12 games. Even when he ultimately returns, Manson needs to produce more consistently if he wants to be known as a trusted fantasy commodity.