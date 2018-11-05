Ducks' Josh Manson: Placed on injured reserve
Manson (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.
Manson (upper body) has sat out Anaheim's last three games and now, because of the IR designation, stands to miss at least the next three contests, and possibly more. The blueliner last played Oct. 28, a game that saw him record an assist, only his third point in 12 games. Even when he ultimately returns, Manson needs to produce more consistently if he wants to be known as a trusted fantasy commodity.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...