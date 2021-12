Manson posted an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames.

Manson has a goal and an assist in his last two games after going eight contests without a point. The 30-year-old set up Sonny Milano for the opening tally in the second period Friday. Manson has two goals, two helpers, 37 shots on net, 64 hits, 37 PIM, 21 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in 25 games as a defensive presence in the top four.