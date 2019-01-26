Ducks' Josh Manson: Points proving elusive
Manson is still searching for his first point in 2019.
Manson has gone 12 games without a point, and you'd have to scroll all the way back to Nov. 28 to find the last time he scored. Nonetheless, he's still managed three goals and seven helpers through 47 games to leave at least a glimmer of hope that the All-Star break will afford him the chance to clear his head and come back stronger in the second half.
