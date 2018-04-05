Manson set up his team's first and second goals Wednesday, helping provide the difference in a 3-1 win over the Wild.

Those are Manson's first assists since March 18, but he's usually more consistent at finding the score sheet. His 28 assists are a solid number for a defenseman, and it's possible he's been rusty after taking an upper body injury in that March 18 contest. If this gets him back into his groove, he'll have solid value going forward.