Manson garnered three helpers in a 5-0 rout of Vancouver on Tuesday.

Manson is now up to 20 points in 41 games this year, which is a new career high four the fourth-year NHLer and tops among Ducks D-men. Combined with his 85 hits, 50 blocked shots and over 20 minutes of average ice time, Manson is quickly becoming a must-own fantasy asset in all but the shallowest of formats.