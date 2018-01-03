Ducks' Josh Manson: Rattles off three assists
Manson garnered three helpers in a 5-0 rout of Vancouver on Tuesday.
Manson is now up to 20 points in 41 games this year, which is a new career high four the fourth-year NHLer and tops among Ducks D-men. Combined with his 85 hits, 50 blocked shots and over 20 minutes of average ice time, Manson is quickly becoming a must-own fantasy asset in all but the shallowest of formats.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...