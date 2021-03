Manson (lower body) will be activated from injured reserve to play in Monday's game versus the Wild, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Manson will return to the lineup after missing six games. The 29-year-old has played just six games this season, and he typically skates on the third pairing, averaging 15:10 of ice time. Fantasy managers shouldn't be too concerned about his presence, as he registered just nine points over 50 appearances last season.