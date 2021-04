Manson posted an assist, three hits and two PIM in Monday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Manson had the secondary helper on a Maxime Comtois goal in the first period. The 29-year-old Manson has been limited to four points in 17 games during an injury-plagued season. He's added 43 hits, 27 blocked shots and 16 PIM, although the low scoring output likely keeps him off the fantasy radar.