Manson (upper body) is in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Flames, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Manson was just removed from injured reserve, but it wasn't clear that he would be able to return right away. It turns out that he can, as he is scheduled to be on Anaheim's second pairing on defense against the Flames. The 26-year-old had 37 points last season, and has three through 12 games this year.