Manson (upper body) will be in the lineup Sunday against the Oilers, Derek Van Diest of the Edmonton Sun reports.

Manson was part of the morning skate Sunday, so it seemed likely that he would be able to play barring a setback. The 26-year-old has managed 31 points in 73 games, and he is returning from his absence to face an Oilers team on the second night of a back-to-back. Considering that Edmonton has a 3.16 GAA, this seems like a nice matchup to return for.