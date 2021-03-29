Manson scored the game-winning goal and had three shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime victory over St. Louis. He also had two PIM and two hits.

Manson took a head-man pass from goaltender Anthony Stolarz and drove hard to the St. Louis net, flicking a backhander past Jordan Binnington to deliver the Anaheim victory less than two minutes into overtime. It was the first goal of the year for the seventh-year Duck, whose name has popped up on various trade deadline watch lists in recent weeks. Manson, 29, has two points and eight PIM in 10 games this season.

