Ducks' Josh Manson: Season likely over
Manson (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday against Calgary and likely won't be available for Friday's season finale against LA, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
It appears as though Manson's season has almost certainly come to an end. If that ends up being the case, the 27-year-old blueliner will finish the campaign having totaled a disappointing 16 points in 74 contests. The 6-foot-3 American will undoubtedly be looking to bounce back offensively in 2019-20.
