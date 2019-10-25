Ducks' Josh Manson: Set to miss next two games
Manson (lower body) will be sidelined for Anaheim's next two games versus Colorado and Vegas on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
Manson will be further evaluated after the club returns to Anaheim following its two road contests, but the fact that the organization made the move to bring in Erik Gudbranson to bolster the blue line doesn't instill a lot of confidence for a short-term absence. Through the first 11 games of the season, Manson is still searching for his first goal, but has managed three helpers, 13 shots and 28 hits. If Gudbranson isn't available to immediately jump into the lineup then Michael Del Zotto figures to take Manson's spot.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.