Manson (lower body) will be sidelined for Anaheim's next two games versus Colorado and Vegas on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Manson will be further evaluated after the club returns to Anaheim following its two road contests, but the fact that the organization made the move to bring in Erik Gudbranson to bolster the blue line doesn't instill a lot of confidence for a short-term absence. Through the first 11 games of the season, Manson is still searching for his first goal, but has managed three helpers, 13 shots and 28 hits. If Gudbranson isn't available to immediately jump into the lineup then Michael Del Zotto figures to take Manson's spot.