Manson recorded a primary assist in Thursday's 4-2 road loss to the Sharks.

Manson is averaging a tick under 23 minutes per contest, which has afforded him ample time to produce at both ends of the ice. The American rearguard is up to three goals and seven assists to complement a plus-8 rating through 35 games. With that said, he'll need to go on a serious second-half tear to meet or exceed his 2017-18 campaign which consisted of 37 points and a plus-34 rating.