Ducks' Josh Manson: Sidelined for Wednesday's game
Manson (upper body) will not suit up for Wednesday's game against the Avalanche.
Manson was injured in the first period of Tuesday's game in Chicago, joining a long list of Ducks defensemen on the shelf. In his stead Wednesday, Jani Hakanpaa will make his NHL debut. Manson's next chance to return is Friday against the Maple Leafs.
