Manson is dealing with an undisclosed injury that puts his availability against Philadelphia on Tuesday in doubt, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Manson's potential absence would open the door for Luke Schenn to slot back into the lineup. The 26-year-old Manson if off to a slow start this season (three points in 12 games), after having set career highs in goals (seven) and assists (30) last year.