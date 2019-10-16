Manson has gone scoreless while averaging 20:56 of ice time in six games this season.

Manson isn't much of an offensive threat from the blue line, so he'll generally be tasked with shutting down the opposition's top offensive threats rather than putting up points this season. He'll likely be good for 180-plus hits and 90-plus blocked shots in 2019-20, but won't be worth consideration in fantasy formats that don't count those categories.