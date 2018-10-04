Manson produced a game-high five blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-2 road win over the Sharks.

While Manson's robust own-zone play generally puts him in the good graces of the Anaheim goalies, he did pick up a pair of minor penalties (interference, tripping) against one of the most feared power-play teams in the NHL -- albeit one that is getting two-time Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson up to speed.