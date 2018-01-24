Manson recorded an assist, two shots and aplus-2 rating during Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Manson has now collected six helpers, seven PIM and a plus-9 rating through his past nine games, as he continues to provide solid cross-category fantasy numbers. He's already posted a career-high 23 points this season and also sports a high-end plus-23 rating. It's all the more impressive because he's locked into a shut-down role alongside Hampus Lindholm and has begun 59.8 percent of his five-on-five shifts in the defensive zone. Manson is probably still not a universal asset, but he's proving to be a solid blueliner to round out a defense corps in plenty of leagues.