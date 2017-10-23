Ducks' Josh Manson: Succeeding in expanded role
Manson has recorded four assists and a plus-7 rating while averaging 22:26 of ice time per contest through seven games this season.
With the Ducks missing multiple defensemen due to injury, Manson has been tasked with a larger role after averaging just 18:38 of ice time per game in 2016-17. The 25-year-old blue liner has been up to the task, and he checks out as a potential add in deep settings because of his cross-category profile. Just note that Manson's minutes and fantasy value will likely decline once Anaheim has a healthy defense corps.
