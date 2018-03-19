Manson left Sunday's tilt versus New Jersey with an upper-body injury, and is doubtful to return Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

The injury was sustained during the first period, and it's unclear what caused Manson to originally exit the game. The 26-year-old has been able to record four points (one goal, three assists) in eight games in March, and if he isn't able to play Wednesday against Calgary, Korbinian Holzer figures to draw into the lineup.