Ducks' Josh Manson: Suffers upper-body injury against New Jersey
Manson left Sunday's tilt versus New Jersey with an upper-body injury, and is doubtful to return Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
The injury was sustained during the first period, and it's unclear what caused Manson to originally exit the game. The 26-year-old has been able to record four points (one goal, three assists) in eight games in March, and if he isn't able to play Wednesday against Calgary, Korbinian Holzer figures to draw into the lineup.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...