Manson (upper body) is doubtful to return to Tuesday's game against the Blackhawks.

Manson played just 6:18 in the contest before suffering the injury. If he can't return, the list of injured Ducks' defensemen will grow to four, as Cam Fowler (lower body), Erik Gudbranson (upper body) and Hampus Lindholm (upper body) are also out. Manson has stepped up in the absence of the other three, but the blue line is wearing thin. Expect an update on his condition prior to Wednesday's game in Colorado.