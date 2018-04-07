Manson scored a goal and added an assist Friday to help his team to a 5-3 win over Dallas.

Manson now has four points in his past two games and appears to have shaken off the rust from his upper-body injury. If he's available to you because your league's owners have been waiting for him to prove he's healthy, grab him now before someone else does.

