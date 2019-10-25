Ducks' Josh Manson: Under evaluation
Manson (lower body) left Thursday's game against the Stars and is undergoing further evaluation, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
Manson looked to suffer a significant injury in the first period, when he tried to check Jason Dickinson. Manson was immediately assisted off the ice, and couldn't put any weight on his left leg. The Ducks are extremely thin on the back end now, rolling with five defensemen for the time being.
