Ducks' Josh Manson: Unlikely offensive catalyst
Manson tallied a goal and an assist with four shots and a plus-3 rating Thursday in a 4-2 win over Nashville. He also delivered a pair of hits.
That performance certainly came out of nowhere. Manson had just three points all season -- none since late October and had yet to score a goal before opening the scoring midway through the first period. He also drew a helper on Derek Grant's short-handed goal in the third and his plus-3 matched his season high. Manson broke out in 2017-18 with seven goals and 37 points, but he's put up just three goals and 19 points in 101 games since then.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.