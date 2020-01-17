Manson tallied a goal and an assist with four shots and a plus-3 rating Thursday in a 4-2 win over Nashville. He also delivered a pair of hits.

That performance certainly came out of nowhere. Manson had just three points all season -- none since late October and had yet to score a goal before opening the scoring midway through the first period. He also drew a helper on Derek Grant's short-handed goal in the third and his plus-3 matched his season high. Manson broke out in 2017-18 with seven goals and 37 points, but he's put up just three goals and 19 points in 101 games since then.