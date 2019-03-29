Manson -- who exited Tuesday's game against the Canucks late following a hit from Tanner Pearson -- is visiting with a doctor, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

With Manson checking in with doctors, it seems likely that he will be unavailable for both Friday and Saturday's contests in Canada. We'll update the blueliner's stats, but, barring a quick turnaround, look for Jake Dotchin to serve as the sixth defenseman on the two-game trip.