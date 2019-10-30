Ducks' Josh Manson: Will miss 5-10 weeks
Manson has a sprained knee and will sit out 5-10 weeks, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The current timeline puts his earliest return in December, though he could have to wait until the calendar flips to 2020. Manson was off to a respectable start with three points, 28 hits and 15 blocked shots through 11 games. Erik Gudbranson and Korbinian Holzer are both expected to work on the right side in his stead.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.