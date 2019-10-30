Manson has a sprained knee and will sit out five to 10 weeks, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The current timeline puts his earliest return in December, although he could have to wait until the calendar flips to 2020. Manson was off to a respectable start with three points, 28 hits and 15 blocked shots through 11 games. Erik Gudbranson and Korbinian Holzer are both expected to work on the right side in his stead.