Caulfield scored a goal on three shots and added five hits in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.

Caulfield tapped into the new-dad boost, scoring in the second period to tie the game at 3-3. He had been away from the team for the previous two games to attend the birth of his first child back in California. Caulfield has impressed in his first taste of NHL action, earning two goals, two assists, 10 shots, 26 hits and a plus-1 rating over nine appearances despite primarily playing in the bottom six.