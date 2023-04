Caulfield signed a two-year, entry-level deal with the Ducks on Sunday.

The contract begins next season but he'll still head to AHL San Diego on an ATO for the rest of the 2022-23 campaign. Caulfield was a fifth-round selection by Pittsburgh in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft and was traded to Anaheim on Friday. The 22-year-old forward wrapped up his four-year career at the University of North Dakota with 10 goals and 19 points as a senior.