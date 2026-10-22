Caulfield (personal) remains in Southern California and won't play Thursday versus the Devils, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports. Per the NHL media site, Caulfield has also been designated a non-roster player.

Caulfield will remain with his family for a while longer after leaving the Ducks' road trip for the birth of his child. At this point, it seems doubtful he'll be available for Saturday's game versus the Flyers, but he could be back in action Tuesday versus the Canucks once the Ducks have returned home.