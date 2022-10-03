site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Ducks' Justin Kirkland: Put on waivers
By
RotoWire Staff
Anaheim put Kirkland on wavers Monday, per CapFriendly.
Kirkland still hasn't received a chance to make his NHL debut. He accounted for 25 goals and 48 points in 66 AHL games with Stockton last season.
