Kirkland (undisclosed) was placed on waivers by Anaheim on Wednesday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Kirkland was on the injured reserve list, but he was presumably activated before being waived. If he clears, the 26-year-old will likely be sent to the minors. Kirkland has no points in seven games while averaging 7:13 of ice time with Anaheim this season. He also has six goals and 13 points in 19 contests with AHL San Diego in 2022-23.