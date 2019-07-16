Ducks' Justin Kloos: Agrees to one-year deal
Kloos signed a one-year, two-way contract with Anaheim on Tuesday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
Kloos appeared in one game for the Ducks last season, instead spending the bulk of the year in the minors. The University of Minnesota product figures to continue playing for AHL San Diego this year, but could see a few additional contests in 2019-20.
