Following his trade from Minnesota in the Pontus Aberg deal Wednesday, Kloos will make his Ducks debut Saturday afternoon against the Devils, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

This will be a fourth-line assignment to start, but Kloos is an intriguing prospect who made a name for himself with the University of Minnesota from 2013-17, and there should be plenty of opportunities to showcase his skills on a team that has been ravaged by injuries up front. Kloos appeared in one NHL game for the Wild last season, and he dropped 12 goals and 18 assists over 34 contests for AHL Iowa to his credit this season.