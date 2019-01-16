Ducks' Justin Kloos: Traded to Anaheim
The Wild traded Kloos to the Ducks in exchange for Pontus Aberg on Wednesday.
Kloos has played well in the minors this season, racking up 12 goals and 30 points in 34 contests, but he's only appeared in one NHL game since turning pro in 2016-17, so it remains to be seen if he'll ever be a regular contributor at the top level. He'll likely report to AHL San Diego initially, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him suit up for the Ducks at some point this campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...