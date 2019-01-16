The Wild traded Kloos to the Ducks in exchange for Pontus Aberg on Wednesday.

Kloos has played well in the minors this season, racking up 12 goals and 30 points in 34 contests, but he's only appeared in one NHL game since turning pro in 2016-17, so it remains to be seen if he'll ever be a regular contributor at the top level. He'll likely report to AHL San Diego initially, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him suit up for the Ducks at some point this campaign.