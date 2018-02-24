Ducks' Kalle Kossila: Back in NHL
Kossila was recalled from AHL San Diego on Saturday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Kossila's recall comes on the heels of the team's announcement that John Gibson was placed on injured reserve. It's unlikely the 24-year-old will play a major role for the Ducks, but he's posted an impressive campaign in the NHL this season -- totaling 38 points in 35 games. He should provide some depth up front and could be a candidate to stick around with the trade deadline and roster expansion looming.
